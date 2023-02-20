Milwaukee signed Leonard to a 10-day contract Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Leonard was suspended by the Heat in March 2021 for using an anti-Semitic slur in a Twitch stream. He was traded to the Thunder later that month and immediately waived. During that time, Leonard was rehabbing from a left shoulder surgery he underwent in February. He also had a procedure done on his ankle later that year. He's been out of the NBA since, but he resurfaced at the beginning of 2023 and started working out for teams after gaining full medical clearance. Leonard has also apologized for the slur and met with leaders in the Jewish community as a sign of good faith. It's unclear what the 2012 first-round pick can bring to the table following a two-year hiatus, but he figures to have a shot at a backup role in Milwaukee's frontcourt until Bobby Portis (knee) is cleared to return.