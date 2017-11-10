Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Doubtful against Spurs

Teletovic continues to deal with soreness in his left knee and is considered doubtful to play in Friday's game against the Spurs.

Teletovic has carried an injury designation for the same ailment over the past week, but he's managed to play through the soreness and actually hasn't missed a game yet this season. That trend seems like it will end Friday, but there's still an outside chance that he'll play since he's done it before.