Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Nails four three-pointers Friday
Teletovic scored 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt) while adding one rebound and one assist across nine minutes in Friday's 107-103 victory over the Pistons.
It took the sharpshooter just nine minutes to connect on four threes and attempt six of them. Teletovic has always had a knack for being a one-dimensional sharpshooter, and his stat line Friday night emphasized that. While he won't have much fantasy appeal with the limited minutes he will see, he has the ability to come off the bench on any given night and drop double-digit point totals because of his impressive outside scoring ability.
