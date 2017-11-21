Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Out four weeks following knee surgery
Teletovic underwent surgery to repair cartilage in his left knee and is expected to be out four weeks.
Teletovic has missed the last six contests with the knee injury, and now he'll be set to miss about a month after requiring surgery. The timetable leaves Teletovic with a return date around mid-to-late December, and his absence will leave Milwaukee light on frontcourt depth with John Henson now reportedly battling an eye injury. Rookie D.J. Wilson could be called upon to play extended minutes while the frontcourt is plagued with injuries.
