Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Out Saturday
Teletovic (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The absence will mark Teltovic's fifth consecutive game missed due to a knee issue. However, the sharp shooting big man did resume on-court workouts during the week, so he appears to be nearing a return.
