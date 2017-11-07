Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Questionable against Cleveland

Teletovic is dealing with left knee soreness and is questionable Tuesday against the Cavaliers.

This is the first time Teletovic's knee soreness has been disclosed. He's averaging a career-high three-point percentage (45.9) through nine games this season. If Teletovic is unable to play Tuesday, expect Thon Maker and rookie D.J. Wilson to see a slightly more expanded role than normal.

