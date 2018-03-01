Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Refutes reports of career being over
Teletovic, who has been sidelined since Nov. 7 due to left knee surgery and a pulonary emboli in both of his lungs, refuted reports Wednesday that the latter condition will spell an end of his playing career, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The lung issues aren't anything new for the veteran forward, who was previously sidelined for an extended period during the 2014-15 season with multiple blood clots. Though the health of his knee doesn't seem to be a concern at this juncture, the Bucks have no timetable for Teletovic to return to the court as a result of the pulonary emboli. Teletovic enters the final season of his three-year, $30 million contract with the Bucks in 2018-19.
