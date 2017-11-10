Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Ruled out Friday
Teletovic (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs and is expected to miss multiple games, Matt Velazquez of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Knee soreness has lingered for Teletovic for most of the season, so he'll now likely get some extended time off to treat it before his knee gets any worse. In his absence, rookie D.J. Wilson, who has only appeared in three game so far this season, is expected to get some added run off the bench at power forward.
