Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Ruled out Monday

Teletovic (knee) won't play Monday against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

Teletovic recently resumed working out, but the sore left knee will keep him sidelined for a sixth consecutive contest Monday. With an exceptional 46.7 percent mark from 3-point land on the season, Teletovic should have a spot waiting for him in the Bucks' rotation once he's healthy, but it's unclear if he's on track to return at any point during the team's three-game week.