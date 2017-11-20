Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Ruled out Monday
Teletovic (knee) won't play Monday against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Teletovic recently resumed working out, but the sore left knee will keep him sidelined for a sixth consecutive contest Monday. With an exceptional 46.7 percent mark from 3-point land on the season, Teletovic should have a spot waiting for him in the Bucks' rotation once he's healthy, but it's unclear if he's on track to return at any point during the team's three-game week.
More News
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...