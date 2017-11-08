Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Scores season-high 16 points
Teletovic tallied 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt) and two rebounds across 17 minutes during a 124-119 loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday.
Teletovic's 16 points marked a season high as he was the only bench player to score more than five points in the loss. During his career, he has tended to be an inconsistent performer, and that trend has continued this season. His previous two games this season in which he scored in double figures were followed up by games in which he totaled three points and zero points.
