Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: To be held out Friday vs. Bulls
Teletovic (undisclosed) will sit out Friday's preseason matchup with the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of Bulls.com reports.
It's unclear exactly why Teletovic is being held out, but it's likely just for rest purposes in order to limit his workload during the preseason. With Teletovic sidelined, look for rookie D.J. Wilson to potentially pick up some more minutes in the frontcourt.
