Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: To resume on-court work Wednesday

Teletovic (knee) is scheduled to resume on-court workouts Wednesday, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

With that updated timetable, Teletovic will sit out Monday's game against the Grizzlies and also seems unlikely to play on Wednesday against the Pistons. That would make a realistic option for a return coming this weekend against the Mavericks, though more information should be provided once he's officially taking part in on-court work as expected.