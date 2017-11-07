Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Will play Tuesday

Teletovic (knee) will play during Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Teletovich was questionable coming into the game while dealing with knee soreness. But, Jason Kidd said he will have no minutes limitations unless the pain flares up.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories