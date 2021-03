Powell is expected to sign a two-way contract with the Bucks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Powell has played 13 games with the G League's Westchester Knicks this season. In 28.1 minutes per game, he's averaged 17.8 points -- including 2.8 made threes on 44.6 percent -- 3.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals. He'll likely serve as a depth option for the Bucks.