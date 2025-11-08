Turner closed Friday's 126-110 win over the Bulls with 23 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, one block and four steals over 31 minutes.

Turner has struggled to adjust to the Bucks' offensive scheme early on, which is understandable given that he spent his entire career with another franchise before joining Milwaukee in the offseason. However, the big man has been showing signs of turning things around of late. This 23-point output was a season-high mark for Turner, and he's scored in double digits in back-to-back games for the first time this season. Turner is averaging 12.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game in four November appearances.