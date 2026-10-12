Turner recorded five points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five blocks, two rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Sunday's 105-90 preseason loss to the Hornets.

Turner provided ample production on the defensive end, racking up a game-high five blocks. However, that's where the good news ends, following what was a poor shooting night. Coming off what was a terrible season last year, Turner is looking to reinvigorate his career. He warrants attention in the later rounds of drafts, based on his blocks upside alone. With that said, his peripheral numbers are typically less than ideal, which does limit his overall upside.