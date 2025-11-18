Bucks' Myles Turner: Bounces back vs. Cleveland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turner totaled 15 points (4-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 118-106 loss to Cleveland.
Turner found his groove from downtown during Monday's clash, hitting four or more triples for just the third time in 15 matchups this season. While the Bucks were unable to handle the Cavs, especially after losing Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) in the first half, it was reassuring to see Turner put together a complete performance after being shut down for three points in 30 minutes Saturday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Bucks' Myles Turner: Struggles offensively in loss•
-
Bucks' Myles Turner: Reaches 20-point mark in loss•
-
Bucks' Myles Turner: Defensive stalwart in Sunday's loss•
-
Bucks' Myles Turner: Best performance of season Friday•
-
Bucks' Myles Turner: Swats five shots in win•
-
Bucks' Myles Turner: Scores 17 points in win•