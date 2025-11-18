Turner totaled 15 points (4-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 118-106 loss to Cleveland.

Turner found his groove from downtown during Monday's clash, hitting four or more triples for just the third time in 15 matchups this season. While the Bucks were unable to handle the Cavs, especially after losing Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) in the first half, it was reassuring to see Turner put together a complete performance after being shut down for three points in 30 minutes Saturday against the Lakers.