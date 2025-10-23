Turner produced 11 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 133-120 victory over the Wizards.

Turner may not have been efficient shooting the ball, but he made a big impact as a facilitator and defender in his Bucks debut. Each of Milwaukee's starters had their minutes slightly reduced while the team nursed a late double-digit lead, so Turner could have some room for growth in minutes going forward.