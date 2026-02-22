default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Turner (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Turner missed the Bucks' last two games while recovering from a right calf strain. The veteran center has been cleared to return Sunday, which will likely result in Jericho Sims reverting to a bench role against Toronto. Turner has averaged 10.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.5 threes, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals over 27.2 minutes per game since Feb. 1.

More News