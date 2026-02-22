Turner (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Turner missed the Bucks' last two games while recovering from a right calf strain. The veteran center has been cleared to return Sunday, which will likely result in Jericho Sims reverting to a bench role against Toronto. Turner has averaged 10.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.5 threes, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals over 27.2 minutes per game since Feb. 1.