Turner finished with 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, three blocks and three steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Rockets.

The six combined stocks were a season high for Turner, who also drained at least one three-pointer for the eighth straight game. The veteran center is still adjusting to his new teammates and scheme after making the jump from Indiana to Milwaukee in the offseason, averaging 11.4 points, 6.6 boards, 2.1 threes, 2.1 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals through his first 10 games with the Bucks.