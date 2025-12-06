Bucks' Myles Turner: Drops 19 in loss to Sixers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turner registered 19 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-12 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 116-101 loss to the 76ers.
The long-time Pacer has made a relatively smooth transition to the Bucks this season, filling Brook Lopez's old role as a stretch big. Turner's rebounding numbers have taken a hit as a result -- he hasn't pulled down more than three boards in five straight games -- but he's averaging 2.0 threes and 1.4 blocks over that stretch to maintain some fantasy utility. On the season, his 5.9 rebounds per game would be his lowest mark since he was a rookie in 2015-16, but his 2.3 threes per game would be a career high.
