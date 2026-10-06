Turner recorded seven points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 19 minutes in Monday's 116-97 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.

Turner provided a full stat line in Milwaukee's preseason opener Monday. The veteran center is a rumored trade candidate but has two years left of team control on his contract, including 2026-27, so the rebuilding Bucks might want to see Turner revert closer back to form from his time with the Pacers before considering swinging a deal.