Turner finished Monday's 129-126 loss to Washington with nine points (3-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes.

Turner has now recorded six straight games with a block, averaging 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.8 blocks in that span. While his shooting numbers could use a little improvement (31.6 percent from three in those six games), Turner figures to remain an important contributor in Milwaukee's offense.