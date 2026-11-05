Turner registered 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 109-102 loss to the Celtics.

Turner delivered an excellent multi-category fantasy performance despite attempting just six shots. His six assists were particularly valuable, while four three-pointers and four combined defensive stats significantly boosted his production, and he finished with two tallies in each of the six major categories. His multi-category production provides a strong fantasy foundation even when his scoring volume remains limited.