Turner ended with 13 points (4-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, five blocks and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 loss to the Wizards.

The five rejections tied his season high. Turner produced nine blocks over the final two games of 2025 and has hit multiple three-pointers in six of the last seven contests, averaging 14.4 points, 5.4 boards, 2.7 threes, 1.7 assists and 1.7 blocks over that stretch.