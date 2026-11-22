Turner ended with five points (1-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, four blocks and one steal over 26 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 132-129 loss to the 76ers.

The four blocks were his best total since Nov. 2, when he rejected five shots by the Timberwolves. Turner was back at center Saturday with Jericho Sims (coach's decision) not getting onto the court at all, as coach Taylor Jenkins scrambles to generate a spark for his 1-16 club. Over nine starts in November, Turner is averaging 6.9 points, 6.6 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.6 threes in 27.0 minutes.