Turner agreed to a four-year, $107 million contract with the Bucks on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Turner is coming off another stellar season with the Pacers, which was capped off by a trip to the NBA Finals. In a surprising turn of events, the veteran will now play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee after 10 years with Indiana. Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per game, shooting 48.1 percent from the field and a career-high 39.6 percent from deep.