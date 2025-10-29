Turner recorded five points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 121-111 win over New York.

Turner delivered another underwhelming performance, continuing his slow start to the season. Although he has blocked at least two shots in all four games, he is averaging just 8.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers in 29.6 minutes per game. While it has been frustrating, adjusting to a new team can take some time, even for the best players. Look for Turner to get back on track, starting with Thursday's matchup with the Warriors.