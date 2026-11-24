Turner closed with 27 points (9-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 28 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 116-111 victory over Toronto.

Turner established a new season-high mark in scoring despite fouling out after just 28 minutes. Not only was this Turner's best scoring performance of the season, but it nearly doubled his previous season-high mark of 14 points. The veteran center accounted for five of Milwaukee's 14 made three-pointers, and his ability to combine perimeter shooting with rim protection gives him a solid floor in most formats as long as his shot is falling. The double-digit rebounding performance was particularly encouraging, as fantasy managers already know what Turner can bring to the table as a shot-blocker and floor spacer. However, this was just the second time he's scored in double digits over his last eight appearances, so Turner will need to be more consistent going forward to convince fantasy managers that this double-double -- his second of the season -- wasn't an outlier.