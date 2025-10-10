Turner closed with four points (1-1 FG, 2-4 FT) and one block in 16 minutes during Thursday's preseason win over the Pistons.

Turner was largely an observer Thursday, barely bothering the statisticians despite playing 16 minutes. There are bound to be some adjustments for Turner following his offseason move from Indiana. The hope is that he will serve as a one-for-one replacement for Brook Lopez, providing Milwaukee with a floor-spacing rim-protector while allowing Giannis Antetokounmpo to go to work inside.