Turner closed Wednesday's 111-100 loss to the Hornets with 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 29 minutes.

Turned reached the 20-point threshold for just the second time since joining Milwaukee and was a factor on the defensive end. He received more chances to make an impact Wednesday while the Bucks were without the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Turner has been turning in well-rounded final lines of late, averaging 17.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.8 blocks in 30.5 minutes over his last four appearances.