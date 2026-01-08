Turner provided 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 120-113 loss to the Warriors.

This was just an average showing for Turner, as he's yet to truly find his stride with his new team. It's worth mentioning that the Bucks are reportedly going to be buyers ahead of the trade deadline to bring in more help for Giannis Antetokounmpo, so more competition for touches could be on the way.