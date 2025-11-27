Turner finished Wednesday's 106-103 loss to the Heat with 24 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes.

Turner finished just two boards away from recording what would've been his third double-double in his last four appearances. The veteran big man has been tasked with handling a bigger workload on offense due to the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin), but the results had been inconsistent until this outing. This 24-point output was a new season-high mark for Turner, but he's cleared the 20-point mark just three times all season long. Turner can deliver steady numbers, but he's not expected to carry the Bucks' offense any time soon, especially with the emergence of Ryan Rollins as a reliable go-to offensive weapon this season.