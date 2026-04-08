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Bucks' Myles Turner: Sitting out Wednesday
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RotoWire Staff
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Turner (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
Turner will be sidelined for a second straight contest. The Bucks are likely to proceed with caution given where they are in the standings. Jericho Sims and Pete Nance are likely to see sizable workloads with this news.