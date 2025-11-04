Turner finished with nine points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and five blocks across 32 minutes during Monday's 117-115 victory over Indiana.

Turner did not capitalize on playing his former team in the scoring department, but was able to block five shots and ultimately get the win. He has been underwhelming offensively, averaging 9.7 points on 39.7 percent from the field, but making 1.9 threes per game as a center still provides great value.