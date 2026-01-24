Turner registered 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six blocks, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 102-100 loss to Denver.

Turner returned from a one-game absence due to a left ankle sprain Friday and impacted the game in multiple areas, highlighted by a season-high six blocks. Through 43 appearances in his first season with Milwaukee, the big man has swatted three-plus shots in eight contests. While Turner's scoring numbers are down compared to his final seasons in Indiana, the 29-year-old could see an uptick in usage moving forward with Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) potentially sidelined for an extended stretch.