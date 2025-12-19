Turner accumulated 21 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during Thursday's 111-105 loss to the Raptors.

Turner put on a solid display, scoring more than 20 points for the first time in nine games. His first season in Milwaukee hasn't gone as planned, but Turner is more than capable of stringing together a handful of excellent results and should continue to see increased usage until Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) returns to action.