Ament registered 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, an assist and two steals across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 117-85 loss to the Knicks.

Ament reached double figures for the second consecutive game, providing Milwaukee with efficient scoring and two steals. The rookie has been trending in the right direction and has logged at least 20 minutes in three of his last six appearances, so he's moving toward more regular minutes. That said, his bench role still limits his fantasy upside considerably. He's averaging just 16.7 minutes per game in his nine outings.