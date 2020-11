Stauskas and the Bucks agreed to a one-year deal Thursday, Zack Lowe of ESPN reports.

The No. 8 pick in 2014 did not appear in an NBA game last season, but he'd previously spent time with the Kings, 76ers, Nets, Cavaliers and Trail Blazers. Milwaukee likely won't be able to offer Stauskas an overly significant role, but he could carve out some bench minutes as a three-point specialist.