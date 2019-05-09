Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Double-doubles in win
Mirotic totaled 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 28 minutes in the Bucks' series-clinching win over the Celtics on Wednesday.
Mirotic produced a double-double in Wednesday's win, adding quality numbers across the board. In four starts, he's averaged 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
