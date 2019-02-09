Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Doubtful Saturday
Mirotic (calf) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's matchup with the Magic.
It looks like Mirotic's debut with the Bucks will likely be put on hold while he continues to recover from a right calf strain. The injury kept him sidelined for seven consecutive games before he was dealt to the Bucks in exchange for Stanley Johnson and a plethora of second-round draft picks. While he is trending toward an absence, expect confirmation of his status closer to tip-off.
