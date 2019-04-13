Mirotic expects to play in Sunday's game against Detroit, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It was an encouraging update from Mirotic, who's missed the past 11 games due to a fractured left thumb. Upon return, he'll provide valuable spacing frontcourt spacing for the Bucks, who are seeking their first playoff series win since the 2000-2001 season. In 14 games since joining the Bucks, Mirotic's averaged 11.6 points, 5.4 reboundsa nd 1.4 assists in 22.9 minutes.