Mirotic missed all four of his field-goal attempts, adding just two rebounds in nine minutes during Thursday's 105-99 loss to the Raptors.

Mirotic moved back to the bench Thursday, playing just nine minutes in the Game 5 loss. He has struggled mightily throughout this series and the trend continued here with arguably his worst performance of the season. Given his lack of production, there is a chance he falls out of the rotation completely. The Bucks need to turn things around after losing three straight games or risk what can only be described as a disappointing end to what has been a fantastic season.

