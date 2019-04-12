Mirotic (thumb) went through his first full practice Friday since injuring his finger, and he may be available for Sunday's Game 1 against the Pistons, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Mirotic has been out since March 20 after breaking his left thumb, but he's on schedule with his recovery. Mirotic's presence gives the Bucks interesting looks to throw out at opposing teams, including a lineup with Giannis Antetokounmpo at center. More information about Mirotic's availability may arrive Saturday.