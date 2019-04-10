The Bucks are hoping to get Mirotic (thumb) back for Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

Mirotic will miss Wednesday's regular season finale, but coach MIke Budenholzer said he's "hopeful" that the deadline addition will be back in time for Game 1, which will arrive Saturday or Sunday. Mirotic hasn't played since Mar. 19, and Budenholzer noted that even if the forward is cleared to return, he'll stick with Sterling Brown in the starting five.