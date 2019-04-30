Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Joins starting five
Mirotic will join the starting lineup for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Celtics, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Sterling Brown (back) is expected to come off the bench as a result. Mirotic has started just three games for the Bucks previously, averaging 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steal across 25.0 minutes.
