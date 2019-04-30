Mirotic will join the starting lineup for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Celtics, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Sterling Brown (back) is expected to come off the bench as a result. Mirotic has started just three games for the Bucks previously, averaging 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steal across 25.0 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...