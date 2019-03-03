Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Joins starting five
Mirotic will start Saturday against the Jazz.
With Eric Bledsoe (back) and Malcolm Brogdon (foot) sidelined, coach Mike Budenholzer will opt to go with a big lineup, replacing the duo with Mirotic and Ersan Ilyasova. It will mark Mirotic's first start as a member of the Bucks. In 22 starts with the Pelicans this season, he averaged 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 31.5 minutes.
