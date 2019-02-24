Mirotic finished with 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 18 minutes in the Bucks' 140-128 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Suiting up for the second time as a Buck, Mirotic was exponentially more productive than in his 14-minute debut Thursday. The fifth-year pro was considerably aggressive and efficient, leading to his best scoring tally since Jan. 21 when he was still in New Orleans. Mirotic did encouragingly see a slight bump in playing time compared to his first game in Milwaukee, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to approximate the mid-to-high 20s minutes he regularly logged when on the Pelicans second unit.