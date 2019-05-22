Mirotic totaled 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal over 25 minutes in the Bucks' loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.

Mirotic finished with another pedestrian performance in Tuesday's loss, scoring just 11 points and doing little else other than scoring. In 12 games prior to Tuesday, he averaged 10.2 points and 4.8 rebounds, making only 1.7 threes and shooting 38.8 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from three. His shooting slump and limited production have rendered him virtually unusable in daily contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...