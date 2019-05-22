Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Limited production in loss
Mirotic totaled 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal over 25 minutes in the Bucks' loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.
Mirotic finished with another pedestrian performance in Tuesday's loss, scoring just 11 points and doing little else other than scoring. In 12 games prior to Tuesday, he averaged 10.2 points and 4.8 rebounds, making only 1.7 threes and shooting 38.8 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from three. His shooting slump and limited production have rendered him virtually unusable in daily contests.
More News
-
Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Gets hot early in Friday's win•
-
Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Will remain in starting five•
-
Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Double-doubles in win•
-
Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Will remain in starting five•
-
Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Joins starting five•
-
Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 13 in 21 minutes•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...