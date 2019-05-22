Mirotic totaled 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal over 25 minutes in the Bucks' loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.

Mirotic finished with another pedestrian performance in Tuesday's loss, scoring just 11 points and doing little else other than scoring. In 12 games prior to Tuesday, he averaged 10.2 points and 4.8 rebounds, making only 1.7 threes and shooting 38.8 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from three. His shooting slump and limited production have rendered him virtually unusable in daily contests.