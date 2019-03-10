Mirotic totaled 18 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 25 minutes during Saturday's 131-114 victory over the Hornets.

Mirotic was much better Saturday after scoring just two points in 19 minutes against the Pacers. He continues to familiarize himself with a different style of offense and has seen his production fluctuate since joining his new team. He lost a lot of value in the trade but owners simply have to hold on and hope he can work some consistency into his game moving forward.